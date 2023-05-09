Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Cedric Mullins and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 1 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (38 total hits).

He has a slash line of .325/.441/.598 so far this year.

Diaz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 42 hits with 14 doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .307/.368/.540 on the season.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 8 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 31 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.356/.424 on the year.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 5 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has collected 35 hits with five doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He has a .271/.404/.403 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Royals May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

