Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Orioles on May 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Cedric Mullins and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 1
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (38 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .325/.441/.598 so far this year.
- Diaz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has 42 hits with 14 doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .307/.368/.540 on the season.
- Franco has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has 31 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .248/.356/.424 on the year.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Royals
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has collected 35 hits with five doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.
- He has a .271/.404/.403 slash line so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
