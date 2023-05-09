When the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7) and Baltimore Orioles (22-13) match up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 9, Zach Eflin will get the ball for the Rays, while the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez to the mound. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (4-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 5.46 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 28, or 82.4%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have gone 27-4 (87.1%).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have won in seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

