Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, at 6:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 73 home runs, averaging two per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .518 slugging percentage.

The Rays lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in MLB action, scoring 6.3 runs per game (228 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 2.93 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.130).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Eflin is looking to collect his third quality start of the season.

Eflin is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.