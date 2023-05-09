Tuesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7) against the Baltimore Orioles (22-13) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 9.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (4-0) for the Rays and Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rays have been favored 34 times and won 28, or 82.4%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 57.4% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 228 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 2.93 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule