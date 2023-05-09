Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7) against the Baltimore Orioles (22-13) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 9.
The probable starters are Zach Eflin (4-0) for the Rays and Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 34 times and won 28, or 82.4%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 27-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 57.4% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 228 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays' 2.93 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Vince Velásquez
|May 5
|Yankees
|W 5-4
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jhony Brito
|May 6
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 7
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Javy Guerra vs Gerrit Cole
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|W 3-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.