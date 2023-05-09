The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Devils are the favorite (-150) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-150)

Devils (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have finished 14-8-22 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 52-22-8.

New Jersey has 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 15 times this season the Devils finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-13-1 (three points).

New Jersey has finished 5-7-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 64 games (51-7-6, 108 points).

In the 46 games when New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 68 points after finishing 33-11-2.

When it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 18-9-2 to record 38 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have earned a record of 15-9-24 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.

In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 54 points.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

Carolina has 15 points (6-8-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have earned 105 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.

Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games this season and has recorded 42 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.