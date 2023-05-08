On Monday, Yandy Diaz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.435) and total hits (37) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.

In 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (28.1%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has driven home a run in 13 games this year (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 19 games this year (59.4%), including seven multi-run games (21.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 11 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

