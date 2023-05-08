Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Yandy Diaz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.435) and total hits (37) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (28.1%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has driven home a run in 13 games this year (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 19 games this year (59.4%), including seven multi-run games (21.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|11
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.