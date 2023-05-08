On Monday, Yandy Diaz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.435) and total hits (37) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.
  • In 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • In nine games this season, he has gone deep (28.1%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Diaz has driven home a run in 13 games this year (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (59.4%), including seven multi-run games (21.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 11
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
