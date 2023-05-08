Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .299 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- In 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with two or more runs five times (15.2%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|11
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9).
