The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .299 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

In 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with two or more runs five times (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 11 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings