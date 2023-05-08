The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco is hitting .299 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
  • In 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with two or more runs five times (15.2%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 11
17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9).
