On Monday, Taylor Walls (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this year (29.2%), Walls has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings