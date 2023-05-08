In the series opener on Monday, May 8, Shane McClanahan will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles (22-12), who will answer with Kyle Gibson. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +145. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (6-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (4-1, 4.61 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 27, or 81.8%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a 19-3 record (winning 86.4% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

