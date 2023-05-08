Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles take the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 71 total home runs, averaging two per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .521 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-high .276 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (225 total, 6.4 per game).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.02 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.127).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (6-0) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

McClanahan is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

McClanahan will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Pirates W 8-1 Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr.

