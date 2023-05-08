Rays vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.
The Rays are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+150). The game's total is listed at 8 runs.
Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-185
|+150
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 27 of the 33 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (81.8%).
- Tampa Bay has gone 17-2 (winning 89.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.
- The Rays have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay has played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-13-3).
- The Rays have covered the spread in all four games they have played with a set run line.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-3
|9-4
|13-3
|15-4
|22-6
|6-1
