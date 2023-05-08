Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+150). The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 27 of the 33 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (81.8%).

Tampa Bay has gone 17-2 (winning 89.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Rays have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-13-3).

The Rays have covered the spread in all four games they have played with a set run line.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 9-4 13-3 15-4 22-6 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.