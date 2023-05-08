Monday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Tampa Bay Rays (28-7) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (22-12) at 6:35 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (6-0) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (4-1).

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 27, or 81.8%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 22 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 19-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (225) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule