The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has an OPS of .991, fueled by an OBP of .397 and a team-best slugging percentage of .594 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in 28 of 33 games this year (84.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (36.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 48.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), with two or more runs five times (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 12
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%)
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.