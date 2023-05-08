Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Strus, in his last game (May 6 win against the Knicks) posted 19 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.8 Assists -- 2.1 1.1 PRA -- 16.8 12.6 PR 13.5 14.7 11.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

The Knicks concede 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 30 19 3 0 3 1 1 5/2/2023 25 17 1 1 3 0 0 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.