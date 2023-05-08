On Monday, Manuel Margot (hitting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .247.
  • Margot has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (13.3%).
  • In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In nine games this season, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd.
