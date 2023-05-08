Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Manuel Margot (hitting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .247.
- Margot has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (13.3%).
- In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In nine games this season, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.