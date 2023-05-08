Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .233 with five doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- In 20.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (eight of 24), with more than one RBI five times (20.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25.0% of his games this year (six of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (4-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
