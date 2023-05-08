The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry tallied 14 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 105-86 win against the Knicks.

We're going to look at Lowry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 8.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.2 PRA 18.5 20.4 15.8 PR 14.5 15.3 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Knicks concede 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 25 14 3 4 2 1 0 5/2/2023 31 6 4 6 0 1 1 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

