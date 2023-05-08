The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 6, Love produced four points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 105-86 win against the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Love, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.8 Assists -- 1.9 2.0 PRA -- 16.5 17.3 PR 14.5 14.6 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Love's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have allowed 25.1 per game, 13th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 23 4 9 4 0 0 0 5/2/2023 24 8 6 1 2 0 0 4/30/2023 16 9 5 4 2 0 0 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Love or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.