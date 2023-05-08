Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .315.
- Lowe has had a hit in 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits nine times (34.6%).
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gibson (4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9).
