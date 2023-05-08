Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .315.

Lowe has had a hit in 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits nine times (34.6%).

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings