Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After hitting .179 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .239 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (20.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven home a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|4
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.45 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (4-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
