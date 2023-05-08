After hitting .179 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Siri is hitting .239 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (20.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven home a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.

He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 11 GP 4 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

