The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, will play at 7:30 PM on Monday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Butler tallied 28 points and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 105-86 win against the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Butler's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 32.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.7 PRA 40.5 34.1 44.3 PR 34.5 28.8 38.6 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

He's attempted 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 36 28 4 3 0 2 0 4/30/2023 43 25 11 4 0 0 2 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.