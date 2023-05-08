Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 8
The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, will play at 7:30 PM on Monday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Butler's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|22.9
|32.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|5.9
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|5.7
|PRA
|40.5
|34.1
|44.3
|PR
|34.5
|28.8
|38.6
|3PM
|1.5
|0.6
|1.4
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.
- He's attempted 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/6/2023
|36
|28
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4/30/2023
|43
|25
|11
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3/29/2023
|35
|12
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|37
|35
|4
|9
|2
|0
|4
|3/3/2023
|33
|33
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2/2/2023
|33
|10
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
