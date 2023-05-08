FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) will go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, the Heat beat the Knicks 105-86, led by Jimmy Butler with 28 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Jalen Brunson was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 20 points, and he chipped in eight assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is tops on the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also putting up 3.2 assists.

Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus posts 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Bam Adebayo 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Caleb Martin 9.6 5 1.5 1 0.1 1.2 Kevin Love 7.8 6.2 1.6 0.3 0.5 1.9

