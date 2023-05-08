When the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) match up at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo puts up 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Butler leads his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Martin posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle leads the Knicks in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10), and posts 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he delivers 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is putting up 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

