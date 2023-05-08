Top Heat vs. Knicks Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
When the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) match up at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Watch Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat's Last Game
The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Max Strus
|19
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Hart
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo puts up 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.
- Butler leads his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Caleb Martin posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle leads the Knicks in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10), and posts 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he delivers 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart is putting up 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in league).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|24.1
|4.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.2
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|19.5
|3.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.5
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|13.9
|7.4
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.7
|4.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|11.9
|1.2
|4.7
|0.7
|0
|2.3
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.5
|8.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.