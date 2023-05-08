Top Heat vs. Knicks Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) will square off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Watch Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat's Last Game
On Saturday, the Heat beat the Knicks 105-86, led by Butler with 28 points. Jalen Brunson was the leading scorer for the losing team with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Max Strus
|19
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Hart
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is tops on the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also putting up 3.2 assists.
- Butler leads his team in assists per game (5.3), and also averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Caleb Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and contributes 4.1 assists.
- Brunson paces the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Josh Hart gives the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|24.1
|4.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.2
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|19.5
|3.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.5
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|13.9
|7.4
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.7
|4.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|11.9
|1.2
|4.7
|0.7
|0
|2.3
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.5
|8.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.