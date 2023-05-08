FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) will square off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, the Heat beat the Knicks 105-86, led by Butler with 28 points. Jalen Brunson was the leading scorer for the losing team with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is tops on the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also putting up 3.2 assists.

Butler leads his team in assists per game (5.3), and also averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and contributes 4.1 assists.

Brunson paces the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

