The Miami Heat (44-38) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler of the Heat and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Bam Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, the Heat beat the Knicks 105-86, led by Butler with 28 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Jalen Brunson was the high scorer for the losing squad with 20 points, and he chipped in eight assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo posts 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the field.

Butler paces his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Martin is posting 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10), and produces 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson is averaging a team-high 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks receive 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.