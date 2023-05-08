When the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) square off at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads his team in both points (20.4) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also posts 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler puts up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus posts 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is putting up team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is contributing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Brunson tops the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks receive 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

