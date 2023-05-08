FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) will clash on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, the Heat defeated the Knicks 105-86, led by Jimmy Butler with 28 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Jalen Brunson was the top scorer for the losing squad with 20 points, and he added eight assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also putting up 3.2 assists.

Butler posts a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and posts 4.1 assists.

Brunson is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Knicks get 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

