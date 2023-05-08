Top Heat vs. Knicks Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) will clash on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Heat's Last Game
On Saturday, the Heat defeated the Knicks 105-86, led by Jimmy Butler with 28 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Jalen Brunson was the top scorer for the losing squad with 20 points, and he added eight assists and six boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Max Strus
|19
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Hart
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo leads the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also putting up 3.2 assists.
- Butler posts a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.
- Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and posts 4.1 assists.
- Brunson is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- The Knicks get 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|24.1
|4.5
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|1.2
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|19.5
|3.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.5
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|13.9
|7.4
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.7
|4.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|11.9
|1.2
|4.7
|0.7
|0
|2.3
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.5
|8.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
