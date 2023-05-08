Ahead of Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8 at FTX Arena.

The Heat will try for another victory over the Knicks following a 105-86 win in their matchup on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-leading 28 points. Jalen Brunson notched 20 points in the Knicks' loss.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, racking up 116.9 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this season.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1).

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208

