Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently has two players listed, as the Heat prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 28 points in the win for the Heat, while Jalen Brunson put up 20 points in the loss for the Knicks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Out Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been racking up 116.9 points per game, an average that's much higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game while shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks are posting 103.7 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 12.3 fewer points than their average for the season (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 209.5

