Heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8 at FTX Arena.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 28 points. Jalen Brunson put up 20 points in the Knicks' loss.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, putting up 116.9 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

The Knicks have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 103.7 points per contest, 12.3 fewer points their than season average of 116.

New York hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 209

