Heat vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - May 8
Heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8 at FTX Arena.
These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 28 points. Jalen Brunson put up 20 points in the Knicks' loss.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Udonis Haslem
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|3.9
|1.6
|0
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.9
|5.3
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.4
|3.5
|0.8
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|9.6
|4.8
|1.6
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Roby
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.1
|2.5
|0.9
|Immanuel Quickley
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|14.9
|4.2
|3.4
|Jericho Sims
|C
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|3.4
|4.7
|0.5
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
- The Heat's offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, putting up 116.9 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.
- Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.
- The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).
Knicks Season Insights
- The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.
- The Knicks have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 103.7 points per contest, 12.3 fewer points their than season average of 116.
- New York hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.
- The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-4.5
|209
