The Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat beat the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 28 points in the victory for the Heat, while Jalen Brunson put up 20 points in the loss for the Knicks.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Heat have increased their output quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 116.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 109.5 they've put up over the course of this season.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, posting 103.7 points per contest, 12.3 fewer points their than season average of 116.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks record 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in league), while allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 209

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.