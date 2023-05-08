Take a look at the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently includes six players listed, as the Heat ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 28 points. Jalen Brunson put up 20 points in the Knicks' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat average are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 116.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.4 points more than the 109.5 they've scored this year.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in the league defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

While the Knicks are putting up 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 103.7 points per contest.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.