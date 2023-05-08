Heat vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - May 8
The Miami Heat (44-38) have six players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.
The teams play again after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 Saturday. Jimmy Butler paced the Heat in the win with 28 points, while Jalen Brunson put up 20 in the losing effort for the Knicks.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Udonis Haslem
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|3.9
|1.6
|0
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.9
|5.3
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.4
|3.5
|0.8
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|9.6
|4.8
|1.6
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Roby
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.1
|2.5
|0.9
|Immanuel Quickley
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|14.9
|4.2
|3.4
|Jericho Sims
|C
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|3.4
|4.7
|0.5
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat record only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
- The Heat's offense has been much better over their last 10 games, scoring 116.9 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.
- Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.
- The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).
Knicks Season Insights
- The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Knicks are putting up 103.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 116.
- New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.
- The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-4.5
|208.5
