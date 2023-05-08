The Miami Heat (44-38) have six players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 Saturday. Jimmy Butler paced the Heat in the win with 28 points, while Jalen Brunson put up 20 in the losing effort for the Knicks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been much better over their last 10 games, scoring 116.9 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Knicks are putting up 103.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 116.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208.5

