The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 206.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 206.5 points 63 times.

Miami has an average point total of 219.3 in its games this year, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 30-52-0 ATS this season.

Miami has won 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

Eight of Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Miami has fared worse at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

