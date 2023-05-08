Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have gone over 209.5 combined points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's outings this year have an average total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat are 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 14-10, a 58.3% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Heat have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 19.6 more points than this game's point total.
- New York is 46-36-0 ATS this season.
- The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
- The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total twice.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|8-22
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|8-7
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
