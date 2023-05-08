The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -4.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over 209.5 combined points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's outings this year have an average total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat are 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • Miami has a record of 14-10, a 58.3% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Heat have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 19.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • New York is 46-36-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
  • The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total twice.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41
Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

