The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have gone over 209.5 combined points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami's outings this year have an average total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 30-52-0 ATS this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 14-10, a 58.3% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Heat have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 19.6 more points than this game's point total.

New York is 46-36-0 ATS this season.

The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total twice.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.