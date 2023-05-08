The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 208.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 63 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points.

Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its outings this year, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 208.5 points in 70 of 82 games this season.

New York's outings this season have a 229.1-point average over/under, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.

New York has gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.

The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 70 85.4% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Heat have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.

At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In the Knicks' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.

This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

