The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 208.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -4.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 63 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points.
  • Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its outings this year, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The Heat have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 208.5 points in 70 of 82 games this season.
  • New York's outings this season have a 229.1-point average over/under, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • New York has gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 70 85.4% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Heat have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.
  • At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
  • The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In the Knicks' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.
  • This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
  • The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41
Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

