Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 208.5 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|208.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 63 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points.
- Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its outings this year, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Heat have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 208.5 points in 70 of 82 games this season.
- New York's outings this season have a 229.1-point average over/under, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.
- New York has gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.
- The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|70
|85.4%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Heat have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.
- At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In the Knicks' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.
- This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
- The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|8-22
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|8-7
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.