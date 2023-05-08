The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
  • The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Heat are posting 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in away games (107.5).
  • Miami allows 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Heat are sinking the same number of treys per game as they are when playing on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand

