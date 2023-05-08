How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Heat are posting 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in away games (107.5).
- Miami allows 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, the Heat are sinking the same number of treys per game as they are when playing on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
