The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Heat are posting 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in away games (107.5).

Miami allows 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 in road games.

When playing at home, the Heat are sinking the same number of treys per game as they are when playing on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries