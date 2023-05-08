The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are scoring 111.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).

Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game this year at home, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in away games (109.3).

At home, the Heat are sinking the same number of treys per game as they are in away games (12.0). Meanwhile, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Heat Injuries