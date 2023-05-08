In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will play the New York Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat average are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are scoring 111.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.5).

Miami cedes 110.2 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and when playing on the road this year, averaging 12.0 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark in away games.

Heat Injuries