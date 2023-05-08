The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks face off in the second round, with Game 4 coming up.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Miami shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 25-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game this season at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).

Miami allows 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced at home and when playing on the road this season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% clip in road games.

Heat Injuries