How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will face the New York Knicks.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.5).
- Miami is surrendering 110.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 109.3.
- When playing at home, the Heat are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are in road games (12). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Udonis Haslem
|Questionable
|Illness
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.