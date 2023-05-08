In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will face the New York Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.5).

Miami is surrendering 110.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 109.3.

When playing at home, the Heat are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are in road games (12). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries