How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and in road games this season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% clip in away games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Udonis Haslem
|Questionable
|Illness
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
