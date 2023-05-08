Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-4.5)
|209
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Heat (-4.5)
|209.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Heat (-4.5)
|208.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|205.5
|-180
|+155
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.
- These teams average a combined 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams put up 222.9 points per game combined, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-110
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|+100
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|12.5
|-115
|9.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-125
|11.2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
