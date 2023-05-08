Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better tally than the Knicks have recorded (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are delivering 23.8 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per contest, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.