The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Miami, Florida

FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better tally than the Knicks have recorded (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are delivering 23.8 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per contest, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).

