Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209.5)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 5-5-2 against the spread compared to the 6-19-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- New York and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are putting up 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per contest, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are three-pointers.
Knicks Performance Insights
- At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the league on offense and 12th on defense.
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.
- The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.
