The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 5-5-2 against the spread compared to the 6-19-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are putting up 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per contest, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are three-pointers.

Knicks Performance Insights

At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the league on offense and 12th on defense.

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

