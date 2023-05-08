The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this year.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat are putting up 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by sinking 12 treys per game, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New York is 11th in the league offensively (116 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (113.1 points allowed).

At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

