The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (209.5)
  • The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this year.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
  • The Heat are putting up 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by sinking 12 treys per game, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
  • Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, New York is 11th in the league offensively (116 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (113.1 points allowed).
  • At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
  • The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
  • New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

