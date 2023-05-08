The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 5-5-2 against the spread compared to the 6-19-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 treys per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are three-pointers.

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense New York is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense it is 12th (113.1 points allowed per game).

The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.