Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208.5)
- The Heat have had less success against the spread than the Knicks this season, putting up an ATS record of 30-48-4, as opposed to the 45-35-2 mark of the Knicks.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are delivering 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
Knicks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, New York is 11th in the league offensively (116 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (113.1 points conceded).
- With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
- With 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.