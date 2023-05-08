The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (208.5)



The Heat have had less success against the spread than the Knicks this season, putting up an ATS record of 30-48-4, as opposed to the 45-35-2 mark of the Knicks.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are delivering 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New York is 11th in the league offensively (116 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (113.1 points conceded).

With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

With 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.

