The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Yankees.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .212 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.45 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (4-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

