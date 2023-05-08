The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .233.
  • In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In eight games this year (38.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.