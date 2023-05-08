Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has five doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .233.
- In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this year (38.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.341), and 72nd in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
